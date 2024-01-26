Theme
Palestinians ride a truck with some of their belongings as they flee Khan Younis toward Rafah further south in the Gaza Strip, on January 25, 2024, amid continuing battles between Israel and Hamas. (AFP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Hamas welcomes World Court ruling on Israel over war in Gaza

Reuters
The Palestinian Hamas movement on Friday welcomed the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling on South Africa’s request to impose emergency measures against Israel over its war in the Gaza Strip.

The movement also called on the international community to require Israel to implement the court’s decisions and stop what they called the ongoing “genocide” against Palestinians.

