Hamas welcomes World Court ruling on Israel over war in Gaza

The Palestinian Hamas movement on Friday welcomed the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling on South Africa’s request to impose emergency measures against Israel over its war in the Gaza Strip.

The movement also called on the international community to require Israel to implement the court’s decisions and stop what they called the ongoing “genocide” against Palestinians.

