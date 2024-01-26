UN top court orders Israel to take measures to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza

The United Nations’ top court on Friday ordered Israel to take all measures within its power to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza.



With the reading ongoing, the court said Israel must ensure its forces do not commit genocide and take measures to improve the humanitarian situation.



Israel must report to the court within a month on what it’s doing to uphold the order.



The International Court of Justice (ICJ), also known as the World Court, said at the beginning of the session that it has jurisdiction to rule over emergency measures demanded by South Africa in its case against Israel’s war in Gaza.



Among the measures South Africa has requested was an immediate halt to Israel’s military operation, which has laid waste to much of the enclave and killed more than 26,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities.

