Netanyahu slams genocide case as outrageous after UN top court Gaza ruling

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the charge of genocide leveled against Israel at the World Court was “outrageous” and said it would do whatever is necessary to defend itself.



“Like every country, Israel has an inherent right to defend itself,” he said in a statement in English.



“The vile attempt to deny Israel this fundamental right is blatant discrimination against the Jewish state, and it was justly rejected.”

