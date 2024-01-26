Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. It has become an Israeli mantra throughout the latest war in Gaza: Hamas is ISIS. Since the bloody Hamas attack on Oct. 7 that triggered the war, Israeli leaders and commanders have likened the Palestinian militant group to the Islamic State group. They point to Hamas’ brutal slaughter of hundreds of civilians and compare their Gaza war to the U.S.-led campaign to defeat IS in Iraq and Syria. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, Pool, File)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (File photo: AP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Netanyahu slams genocide case as outrageous after UN top court Gaza ruling

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the charge of genocide leveled against Israel at the World Court was “outrageous” and said it would do whatever is necessary to defend itself.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

“Like every country, Israel has an inherent right to defend itself,” he said in a statement in English.

“The vile attempt to deny Israel this fundamental right is blatant discrimination against the Jewish state, and it was justly rejected.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Senior Hamas official: ICJ decision contributes to exposing Israel’s crimes in Gaza

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size