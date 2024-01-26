Senior Hamas official: ICJ decision contributes to exposing Israel’s crimes in Gaza

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) decision is an important development that contributes to isolating Israel and exposing its crimes in Gaza, senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters on Friday.



For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



“We call for forcing the occupation to implement the court’s decisions,” he added.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

At least 26,083 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7: Ministry