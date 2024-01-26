Theme
Palestinians pray next to the bodies of those who were killed in the Israeli ground offensive and bombardment of Khan Younis, outside a morgue in Rafah, southern Gaza, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. Efforts to reach a new cease-fire between Israel and Hamas appear to be gaining steam. Any deal would have to include a pause in fighting, an exchange of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel and large quantities of desperately needed humanitarian assistance for the war-battered Gaza Strip. But finding a formula acceptable to both sides has been elusive. The gaps between Israel and Hamas remain wide, and the chances of an agreement anytime soon still appear to be slim. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
Palestinians pray next to the bodies of those who were killed in the Israeli ground offensive and bombardment of Khan Younis, outside a morgue in Rafah, southern Gaza, on January 24, 2024. (AP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Senior Hamas official: ICJ decision contributes to exposing Israel’s crimes in Gaza

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) decision is an important development that contributes to isolating Israel and exposing its crimes in Gaza, senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters on Friday.

“We call for forcing the occupation to implement the court’s decisions,” he added.

