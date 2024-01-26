Turkey tells Britain immediate full ceasefire needed in Gaza: Reports

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told British counterpart David Cameron during a meeting in Istanbul on Friday that an immediate ceasefire was needed in Gaza, a Turkish diplomatic source said.

The source said the two ministers met for some 90 minutes, followed by inter-delegation talks, and discussed the war in Gaza, bilateral ties, and Turkey’s ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership bid.

Fidan told Cameron that a full and immediate ceasefire and a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is needed in Gaza for lasting peace, the source added.

