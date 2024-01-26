Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A soldier walks among the debris of a burnt house following the deadly October 7 attack by gunmen from Hamas from the Gaza Strip, in Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel on November 21, 2023. (Reuters)
A soldier walks among the debris of a burnt house following the deadly October 7 attack by gunmen from Hamas from the Gaza Strip, in Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel on November 21, 2023. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

UNRWA says investigating staff suspected of role in attacks on Israel on Oct. 7

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

The United Nations Palestinian agency (UNRWA) said on Friday it had opened a probe into the alleged involvement of several of its employees in the October 7 attacks in southern Israel by Hamas, and that it had severed ties with these staff members.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

“The Israeli authorities have provided UNRWA with information about the alleged involvement of several UNRWA employees in the horrific attacks on Israel on October 7,” said Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA Commissioner-General.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“To protect the agency’s ability to deliver humanitarian assistance, I have taken the decision to immediately terminate the contracts of these staff members and launch an investigation in order to establish the truth without delay.”

Read more:

Deadly attacks, cold weather making Gaza ‘completely uninhabitable’: UN

Biden warns against rise of antisemitism, efforts to downplay Hamas attacks

UN top court orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide, fails to order ceasefire

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size