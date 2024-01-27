Theme
A person walks past a wall with pictures of hostages who were taken by Hamas gunmen on October 7, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 26, 2024. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Biden, Qatar’s emir agree hostage deal key to pause in Gaza fighting: White House

Reuters
US President Joe Biden on Friday spoke with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani about Gaza and they agreed that efforts to secure the release of hostages taken by Hamas were key to securing a longer pause in fighting, the White House said.

“Both leaders affirmed that a hostage deal is central to establishing a prolonged humanitarian pause in the fighting and ensure additional life-saving humanitarian assistance reaches civilians in need throughout Gaza,” the White House said in a statement.

Biden’s Middle East adviser Brett McGurk was in Doha this week having discussions about the possibility of another hostage deal between Israel and Hamas.

White House spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday the US would support a longer humanitarian pause in combat in Gaza to ensure hostages could be released and aid brought in.

