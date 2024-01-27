Theme
An Iranian soldier stands guard on a mound built to prevent drug trafficking 02 December 2003 in the Mirjaveh point where the borders of Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan meet. But despite the bulldozed trenches and mounds of dust and the string of machine-gun posts ought to be enough to put off all but the most suicidal drug traffickers hoping to enter Iran, officials taking the UN anti-drugs tsar on the tour admitted they were losing the war on drugs. AFP PHOTO/Behrouz MEHRI
An Iranian soldier stands guard on a mound built to prevent drug trafficking where the borders of Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan meet. (AFP)

Gunmen kill nine foreign nationals in southeast Iran near Pakistan border

Reuters
Unidentified gunmen have killed nine foreign nationals in southeastern Iran near the Pakistani border, the semiofficial Iranian Mehr news agency reported on Saturday.

Mehr said no individuals or groups claimed responsibility for the shootings in the restless region.

