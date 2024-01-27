Houthi’s TV says US and British airstrikes target Yemen port

The Houthi’s Al-Masira television said on Saturday that the US and the UK launched two airstrikes that targeted the port of Ras Issa in Yemen’s Hodeidah province.

The airstrikes came as the Yemen’s Houthi rebels have stepped up attacks on vessels transiting the Red Sea, including a hit that sparked a fire on a fuel tanker on Friday.

