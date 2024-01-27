Iran dismisses European condemnation of satellite launch

Iran on Saturday dismissed three European countries’ condemnation of its launch of the Soraya satellite, saying peaceful technological advancement in the aerospace field was the country’s legitimate right.

France, Germany and Britain on Friday condemned the launch of the Soraya last week using the Ghaem-100 Space Launch Vehicle (SLV).

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The SLV uses technology essential for the development of a long-range ballistic missile system, which could also allow Tehran to launch longer-range weapons, the countries said in a joint statement.

“Such interventionist statements,” said foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani in a post on X, “will not make a dent in Iran’s determination to advance in science and technology.”

Iran, he said, “considers the use of peaceful technologies” as its given right.

Last week, the Soraya satellite, which is being developed by the research arm of the civilian Iranian Space Agency, was put into a 750 km (470 mile) orbit, the highest successfully reached by Iran, according to Iranian media.

The 50 kg (110 lb) satellite was launched by the Qaem 100, a three-stage solid-fuel rocket built by the elite military Revolutionary Guards, they said.

Tehran denies U.S. assertions that such activity is a cover for ballistic missile development and says it has never pursued the development of nuclear weapons.

Iran, which has one of the biggest missile program in the Middle East, has suffered several failed satellite launches in recent years due to technical issues.

Read more:

Iran says launched satellite in new aerospace milestone

Iran drones become latest proxy tool in Sudan’s civil war

IRGC, Hezbollah commanders are on ground in Yemen to oversee Houthi attacks: Sources