Palestinian Authority says UNRWA needs ‘maximum support,’ not cuts

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees needs “maximum support,” the Palestinian Authority said Saturday, after donor countries suspended funding following accusations by Israel that several UNRWA staff were involved in Hamas’s October 7 attack.

“We need the maximum support for this international organization and not stopping support and assistance to it,” the Palestinian Authority’s minister for civilian affairs, Hussein Al-Sheikh, said on X, formerly Twitter.

