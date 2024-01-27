Theme
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a mosque, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, January 24, 2024. REUTERS/Fadi Shana TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a mosque, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on January 24, 2024. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Palestinian Authority says UNRWA needs ‘maximum support,’ not cuts

Reuters
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees needs “maximum support,” the Palestinian Authority said Saturday, after donor countries suspended funding following accusations by Israel that several UNRWA staff were involved in Hamas’s October 7 attack.

“We need the maximum support for this international organization and not stopping support and assistance to it,” the Palestinian Authority’s minister for civilian affairs, Hussein Al-Sheikh, said on X, formerly Twitter.

South Gaza battles rage as death toll surges to 26,257

