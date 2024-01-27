Smoke rises and explosion heard near Israel-Lebanon border

Plumes of smoke rose into the air and explosions could be heard close to Israel’s northern border with Lebanon on Saturday as Israel and the Hezbollah group in Lebanon exchanged fire.



The Israeli army said that sirens sounded in northern areas of Israel, but did not comment further.



Israel and Hezbollah have been trading fire since the group’s Palestinian ally Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza on October 7, igniting a conflict that has rippled around the region.



The fighting between Israel and Hezbollah is their most serious confrontation since a 2006 war.



