‘Hit Iran now’: US lawmakers call for retaliation after deadly attack on US troops

Several US lawmakers on Sunday called on the Biden administration to take action against Iran after a drone attack blamed on Iran-backed militants on a base in Jordan killed three US troops and wounded dozens.



It is the first time American military personnel have been killed by hostile fire in the Middle East since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, and the incident will further raise tensions in the region and fuel fears of a broader conflict directly involving Iran.



In response, several US lawmakers have called on President Joe Biden to respond by attacking Iran.



“The only answer to these attacks must be devastating military retaliation against Iran’s terrorist forces, both in Iran and across the Middle East,” Republican Senator Tom Cotton said.



Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said: “The only thing the Iranian regime understands is force. Until they pay a price with their infrastructure and their personnel, the attacks on US troops will continue.”



“Hit Iran now. Hit them hard,” Graham, who is a vocal critic of the Biden administration’s approach to Iran, added.



Democratic Senator Jacky Rosen said Tehran “must be held accountable.”



Meanwhile, Republican Senator Rick Scott linked the incident to what he perceives as a weakening of US strength under Biden, saying: “Iran is blatantly questioning US strength and resolve thanks to Biden’s appeasement of the world’s largest sponsor of terrorism. It must end.”



Republican Senator Dan Sullivan said “Iranian terrorist proxies have crossed a red line with the reported killing of three brave US service members and wounding of dozens more.”

