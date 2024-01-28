26,422 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7: Health ministry

At least 26,422 Palestinians have been killed and 65,087 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.



In the past 24 hours 165 Palestinians were killed and 290 injured, the ministry added.



