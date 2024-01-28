Theme
This handout picture released by the Israeli army on January 28, 2024, shows Israeli soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (AFP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

26,422 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7: Health ministry

Reuters
At least 26,422 Palestinians have been killed and 65,087 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

In the past 24 hours 165 Palestinians were killed and 290 injured, the ministry added.

