26,422 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7: Health ministry
At least 26,422 Palestinians have been killed and 65,087 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
In the past 24 hours 165 Palestinians were killed and 290 injured, the ministry added.
