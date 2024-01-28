Biden says attack by Iran-backed militants killed three US troops in Jordan

Three US service members were killed and many wounded during an unmanned aerial drone attack on US forces stationed in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border, President Joe Biden said on Sunday, blaming Iran-backed groups for the attack.

“While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq,” Biden said in a statement.

The deaths marked the first fatalities of US troops in the region since war began in Gaza. Biden said the attack occurred on Saturday night.

“We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism. And have no doubt - we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing,” Biden said in his statement released by the White House.

The US military said 25 troops were injured.

“On January 28, three US service members were killed and 25 injured from a one-way attack (drone) that impacted at a base in northeast Jordan, near the Syria border,” the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

Developing.