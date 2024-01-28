Saudi Arabia, Egypt reiterate calls for Gaza ceasefire

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry reiterated on Sunday calls for a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict and for aid to reach those in need.



The officials were speaking during a joint press conference in Egypt after holding talks.



This comes as Israel is continuing its war against the Gaza-based Palestinian militant group Hamas which has so far killed 26,422, according to the health ministry in the Palestinian territory.



Prince Faisal called on Israel to respect international laws and conducts, noting that Saudi Arabia along with Arab states will continue to exert pressure to protect the Palestinian people.



