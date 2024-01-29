Theme
Displaced Palestinians queue to receive aid in front of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) center in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on January 28, 2024, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (AFP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Austria suspends payments to UN Palestinian agency, UNRWA: Foreign ministry

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Austria is suspending payments to the United Nations’ Palestinian aid agency, UNRWA, pending a full investigation into accusations that its employees were involved in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, the Austrian foreign ministry said on Monday.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

“We call on UNRWA and the United Nations to conduct a comprehensive, swift and complete investigation into the allegations,” the ministry said in a statement.

Austria joins Britain, Germany, the United States, Australia and Canada, among others, in pausing funding to the aid agency, a critical source of support for people in Gaza.

