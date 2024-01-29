Explosions heard near Sayyeda Zeinab shrine in Syria: Local media, witness

Several explosions were heard on Monday near the Sayyeda Zeinab shrine complex on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus, according to local news outlet Sham FM and one witness.

A source in Iran’s regional alliance told Reuters the strike had hit a location used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

There was no immediate comment from Syrian authorities and no statement on state media.

