Hamas fires rockets at central Israel, army intercepts some of them

The militant Palestinian group Hamas fired a barrage of rockets at Tel Aviv and nearby cities on Monday, displaying long-range fire power after weeks of relative quiet in central Israel, though there were no reports of casualties.

Hamas, which runs the Gaza Strip, claimed responsibility for the attacks. Israel’s military said 15 rockets had been fired of which six were intercepted. The military usually tries to shoot down only those rockets that are set to hit populated areas.

Rocket sirens sounded in major cities across central Israel during the afternoon rush hour, sending residents running for shelter.

Police said they were cleaning up debris that landed in at least one Tel Aviv suburb, probably from one of the mid-air interceptions.

