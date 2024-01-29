Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 26,637

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Monday at least 26,637 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory during the war between militants and Israel.



The latest toll includes 215 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, while 65,387 people have been wounded since October 7.



Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza after hundreds of Hamas fighters crossed into Israel by land, air and sea on October 7 and killed civilians in the streets, in their homes and at an outdoor rave party. Israel says around 1,200 people were killed.



