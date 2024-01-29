Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A person walks past a wall with posters of the hostages kidnapped on the deadly October 7 attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 24, 2024. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A person walks past a wall with posters of the hostages kidnapped on the deadly October 7 attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 24, 2024. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Hostage release dependent on ending Gaza war, Hamas reiterates

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

Hamas said on Monday that releasing hostages it is holding would require a guaranteed end to the Israeli offensive in Gaza and withdrawal of all invasion forces, reiterating its position after Israel held a meeting with Qatari and Egyptian mediators.

“The success of the Paris meeting is dependent on the Occupation [Israel] agreeing to end the comprehensive aggression on Gaza Strip,” senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

It was not immediately clear if, with this condition met, Hamas would free all or some of the 132 hostages Israel says remain in Gaza. Hamas had previously said a full release would require that Israel free all of the thousands of Palestinians held on security grounds in its prisons.

A Palestinian official, close to mediation talks, who requested anonymity, said that for Hamas to sign a follow-up deal to the November truce in which it released dozens of hostages, it wants Israel to agree to end the offensive and withdraw from Gaza - though implementation would not necessarily be immediate.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The agreement would have to be endorsed by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, the official said. Those countries sent top delegates to discuss the Gaza hostages crisis with senior Israeli intelligence figures on Sunday.

Read more:

US, Israel, Egypt, Qatar officials in Paris for Gaza talks: Sources

Hamas says October 7 attack on Israel was ‘necessary step,’ admits ‘faults’

UNRWA in Gaza under pressure over claims of involvement in Hamas’ October 7 attack

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size