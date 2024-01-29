Theme
Iraq and United States two flags together realations textile cloth fabric texture stock photo
Iraqi authorities on Monday condemned the drone attack that killed three US military personnel in Jordan, calling for an “end to the cycle of violence” in the Middle East. (File photo)

Iraq urges end to ‘cycle of violence’ after attack on US troops in Jordan

Iraqi authorities on Monday condemned the drone attack that killed three US military personnel in Jordan, calling for an “end to the cycle of violence” in the Middle East.

“The Iraqi government condemns the ongoing escalation,” government spokesman Bassem al-Awadi said in a statement, adding that it was willing “to collaborate on establishing fundamental rules to prevent further repercussions in the region and curb the escalation of conflict”.

