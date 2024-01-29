Islamophobia, anti-Palestinian incidents rise by 180 pct in the US

Complaints of anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian discrimination and hate in the US rose by about 180 percent in the three months following October 7 and Israel’s relentless assault on the Gaza Strip, an advocacy group said on Monday.

Rights advocates have noted a rise in Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian bias in the US and elsewhere since the eruption of war in the Middle East.

Among incidents in the US that raised alarm were a November shooting in Vermont where three students of Palestinian descent were shot and the fatal stabbing of a 6-year-old Palestinian American child in Illinois in October.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said on Monday it has received 3,578 complaints during the last three months of 2023, amid what it called “an ongoing wave of anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian hate.”

The figure is a 178 percent rise from complaints in the same period from a year earlier.

Complaints of employment discrimination led the list with 662 instances; hate crimes and hate incidents were reported 472 times; and education discrimination 448 times, the organization said.

Earlier this month, the Anti-Defamation League said that in the three months after Oct. 7, US antisemitic incidents rose by 360 percent compared to the prior year.

Context: US security alerts

The US government recently issued security guidance for faith-based communities amid heightened Islamophobia and antisemitism since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Palestinian militant group and Israel’s subsequent retaliatory attacks on Gaza which has killed over 26,000 Palestinians or more than 1 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million population.

The US Justice Department is monitoring rising threats against Muslims and Jews amid the conflict. President Joe Biden has condemned antisemitism and Islamophobia.

