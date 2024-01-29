Theme
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu heads the weekly cabinet meeting at the Defence Ministry in Tel Aviv on January 7, 2024. (AFP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Israel’s Netanyahu: UNRWA ‘perforated with Hamas’, indoctrinates children

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to confirm on Monday that Israel had circulated an intelligence dossier alleging some UNRWA staffers participated in the Oct 7 attack from Gaza, and described the relief agency as “perforated with Hamas.”

“We discovered that there were 13 UNRWA workers who actually participated, either directly or indirectly, in the October 7 massacre,” he told Britain's TalkTV. “In UNRWA schools they've been teaching the doctrines of extermination for Israel - the doctrines of terrorism, glorifying terrorism, lauding terrorism.”

