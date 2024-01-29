Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks during a joint press conference with his US counterpart in Tel Aviv, Israel, December 18, 2023. (Reuters)
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks during a joint press conference with his US counterpart in Tel Aviv, Israel, December 18, 2023. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Israeli defense minister says half of Hamas fighters either killed or wounded

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

Israel’s defense minister said that a quarter of Hamas fighters have been killed and at least another quarter have been wounded, while he expects fighting in Gaza to last for months.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

“A quarter of Hamas’ terrorists have been killed and at least another quarter are wounded - the ‘hourglass’ has flipped against their favor,” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said while meeting troops near the Gaza border.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“There will remain terrorists and we will fight in terror hot spots – and it will take months, not a single day. On the other hand, the terrorists don’t have supplies, they don’t have ammunition, they don’t have reinforcements,” Gallant said, according to a statement from his office.

Developing.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size