Israeli defense minister says half of Hamas fighters either killed or wounded

Israel’s defense minister said that a quarter of Hamas fighters have been killed and at least another quarter have been wounded, while he expects fighting in Gaza to last for months.

“A quarter of Hamas’ terrorists have been killed and at least another quarter are wounded - the ‘hourglass’ has flipped against their favor,” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said while meeting troops near the Gaza border.

“There will remain terrorists and we will fight in terror hot spots – and it will take months, not a single day. On the other hand, the terrorists don’t have supplies, they don’t have ammunition, they don’t have reinforcements,” Gallant said, according to a statement from his office.

