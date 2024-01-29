Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A displaced Palestinian woman cooks bread over a fire in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on January 28, 2024, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by AFP)
A displaced Palestinian woman cooks bread over a fire in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on January 28, 2024, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (AFP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Israeli forces kill dozens of gunmen in Gaza, including near hospital: Military

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size