Israeli forces kill dozens of gunmen in Gaza, including near hospital: Military
Israeli forces have killed dozens of Palestinian gunmen throughout the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, including four who were spotted preparing to ambush troops near Al-Amal Hospital in southern Khan Younis, the military said on Monday.
For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.
Read more:
Medical situation at risk of collapse in Khan Younis as Israel battles Hamas
26,422 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7: Health ministry
US, Israel, Egypt, Qatar officials in Paris for Gaza talks: Sources