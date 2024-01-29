Israeli forces kill dozens of gunmen in Gaza, including near hospital: Military

Israeli forces have killed dozens of Palestinian gunmen throughout the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, including four who were spotted preparing to ambush troops near Al-Amal Hospital in southern Khan Younis, the military said on Monday.



