UNRWA faces huge funding gap after major donor countries hold back aid

Multiple countries have temporarily paused or suspended funding to the UNRWA – a critical source of support for people in Gaza – after Israel accused 12 out of 30,000 of the agency’s employees of involvement in Hamas’ October 7 attack.

The UNRWA has since fired several people and promised a thorough investigation into the claims, which were not specified, while Israel has vowed to stop the agency’s work in Gaza after the war.

Major donors who have paused funding for UNRWA

The donor countries who have stopped funds till now are: The United States, Canada, Australia, Britain, Italy, Germany, Austria, Japan, Finland, Netherlands, and Switzerland.

The above countries contributed a total of $667.2 million in 2022 compared to $496.5 million provided by other donor countries, according to official UNRWA figures.

United States $343.9 million

Germany $202.1 million

Switzerland $25.5 million

Canada $23.7 million

Netherlands $21.2 million

United Kingdom $21.2 million

Italy $18.0 million

Australia $13.8 million

Finland $7.8 million

The countries that have announced UNRWA funding cuts are one of the biggest sources of financial aid to the UN agency, the suspension of which can have severe repercussions for Palestinians facing dire humanitarian conditions.

In the Gaza Strip, UNRWA provides services to 1,476,706 registered refugees, with 183 schools, 22 health facilities, and seven centers for women along with other facilities, all of which is at risk after the aid suspension announced by these nine countries.



Nearly 2 million civilians in Gaza depend on the UN agency for their daily survival.

UN chief appeals for funds

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Sunday implored governments to continue supporting the UNRWA.

Guterres vowed to hold to account “any UN employee involved in acts of terror” after allegations of involvement with Hamas.

“The tens of thousands of men and women who work for UNRWA, many in some of the most dangerous situations for humanitarian workers, should not be penalized. The dire needs of the desperate populations they serve must be met,” Guterres said.



Meanwhile, Ireland and Norway have expressed continued support for UNRWA, saying the agency does crucial work to help Palestinians displaced and in desperate need of assistance in Gaza.

Please donate to ⁦@UNRWA⁩ to save lives…

Here is how https://t.co/sO8uK1S6lY — Mohamed ElBaradei (@ElBaradei) January 27, 2024





Several activists and community leaders have also called for direct donations to continue supporting the vulnerable population in Gaza.

