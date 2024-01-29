Theme
White House national security spokesman John Kirby speaks to reporters during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 13, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Israel Palestine Conflict

White House says US doesn’t want wider war, hostage talks ‘constructive’: Kirby

Reuters, Washington
The United States does not want a wider war with Iran or the region, the White House said on Monday, adding that the administration believes a single drone was responsible for targeting US service members in Jordan over the weekend.

National security spokesman John Kirby also told MSNBC in an interview that talks to release hostages in Gaza have been constructive and that then United States sees a framework for another deal.

