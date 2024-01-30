26,751 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct.7: Gaza Health ministry

A total of 26,751 Palestinians have been killed and 65,636 wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.



Some 114 Palestinians were killed and 249 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.



Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza after hundreds of Hamas fighters crossed into Israel by land, air and sea on October 7 and killed civilians in the streets, in their homes and at an outdoor rave party. Israel says around 1,200 people were killed.



