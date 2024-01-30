China warns against ‘cycle of retaliation’ after US troops killed in Jordan

China on Tuesday warned against a “cycle of retaliation” in the Middle East after the United States vowed to respond to a drone attack on a base in Jordan that killed three American troops, which it blamed on Iran-backed militants.

The casualties - the first US military deaths in an attack in the region since the Israel-Hamas war began - raised fears of an escalating conflict, as fighting rages in Gaza.

Iran has said it had nothing to do with the attack and denied US accusations it supported militant groups behind Sunday’s strike on the remote frontier base in Jordan’s northeast, near the borders with Iraq and Syria.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Beijing said Tuesday it had “noted reports of casualties caused by the attack on a US military base”.

“We have also noted that Iran stated that it had nothing to do with the attack,” foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

“We hope that all relevant parties will remain calm and restrained... in order to avoid falling into a vicious cycle of retaliation and prevent further escalation of regional tension,” he added.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The situation in the Middle East is currently highly complex and sensitive,” Wang said.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters Monday that Washington was “not looking for a war with Iran”.

But, he added, the strike “was escalatory, make no mistake about it, and it requires a response.”

Read more:

Number of injured US troops wounded by Iran-backed militia rises

American forces face rocket attack in Syria hours after deadly drone strike

Israel charges back into Gaza City as US plans response to killing of its troops