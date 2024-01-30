Theme
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, prime minister of the Palestinian government dismissed by President Mahmoud Abbas, gives a speech in Gaza June 24, 2007. (File photo: Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh says Hamas has received ceasefire proposal

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said on Tuesday that the group had received a ceasefire proposal put forward after talks in Paris and would study it, adding he would visit Cairo for discussions on the plan.

Haniyeh said the group’s priority was to end Israel’s military offensive and a full pullout of Israeli forces from Gaza.

