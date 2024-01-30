Theme
In this photo released by the US military's Central Command on January 22, 2024, US Central Command forces alongside UK Armed Forces, and with the support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, conduct strikes on eight Houthi targets in Iranian-backed Houthi rebel-controlled areas of Yemen. The United States and Britain launched new strikes on Yemen's Huthis January 22, saying their second round of joint military action against the Iran-backed rebels was in response to continued attacks on shipping. American and British forces carried out a first wave of strikes against the rebel group on January 11, and the United States launched further air raids against missiles that Washington said were ready to launch and posed a threat to both civilian and military vessels. (Photo by Handout / US Central Command via AFP)
Houthi commander says group is ready for a ‘long-term confrontation’ with US, UK

Reuters
Yemen’s Houthis are ready for a “long-term confrontation” with the US and Britain, commander of the Houthi forces Mohamed al-Atifi said in a statement on Tuesday.

“(...) We are prepared for a long-term confrontation with the forces of tyranny. The Americans, the British, and those who coordinated with them must realize the power of the sovereign Yemeni decision and that there is no debate or dispute over it,” he said.

