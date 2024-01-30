Israel’s Ben-Gvir threatens to bolt Israel gov’t over any ‘reckless’ Gaza deal

A far-right partner in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition threatened on Tuesday to quit the government over any attempt to enter a “reckless” deal with Hamas to retrieve hostages held by the Palestinian militants.



“Reckless deal = dismantling of the government,” Itamar Ben-Gvir of the Jewish Power party posted on X, amid media reports that Israel was considering a long-term halt, brokered by Qatar an Egypt, to its offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.



For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



Jewish Power accounts for six of the 64 seats that Netanyahu’s religious-rightist coalition held in the 120-seat parliament before the Gaza war. After the war erupted, he brought the 12-seat centrist party National Unity into an emergency cabinet.



Ben-Gvir and another ultranationalist coalition partner, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich of the Religious Zionism party, have chafed at their exclusion from Netanyahu’s small, decision-making war counsel.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



They have called for no let-up in the offensive and for Israel to resettle Gaza, from which it withdrew in 2005.



Netanyahu has ruled out rebuilding of Jewish settlements there but says post-war Gaza will be under Israeli security control.



Read more:

26,751 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct.7: Gaza Health ministry