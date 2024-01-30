Israeli forces kill three gunmen in West Bank hospital: Army

Israeli forces killed three Palestinian gunmen in a hospital in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the army said, adding that one had been suspected of planning an imminent attack like Hamas’ Oct. 7 cross-border rampages from the Gaza Strip.

The army statement identified the main target of the overnight raid on Ibn Sina hospital in the city of Jenin as a member of the Islamist militant movement, and the other two as members of Islamic Jihad and a local group of gunmen.

There was no immediate Palestinian confirmation of their identities. Voice of Palestine radio reported the killing of three Palestinians at the hospital.

The West Bank, among areas where Palestinians seek statehood, has seen a surge of violence since the Oct. 7 attack triggered the Gaza war between Israel and Hamas.

