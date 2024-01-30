Israeli forces storm hospital in Gaza’s Khan Younis, demand displaced to evacuate

Israeli forces stormed Al-Amal Hospital in Gaza’s Khan Younis on Tuesday, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

However, Israeli forces are not storming Al-Amal Hospital in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis and are not inside it, a military spokesperson said.

“There’s no storming of the hospital, entry into it or any ordering of people to leave at gunpoint,” the spokesperson said in response to allegations by the Palestinian Red Crescent.

