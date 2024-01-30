Theme
Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in this handout picture released on January 6, 2024. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Netanyahu says won’t withdraw from Gaza or free thousands of security prisoners

Reuters
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Israel would not withdraw forces from the Gaza Strip or free thousands of Palestinian security prisoners, pushing back against media reports on some conditions of a possible truce deal with Hamas.

In remarks aired by Israeli TV, Netanyahu added: “We will not end this war short of achieving all of its objectives. That means eliminating Hamas, returning all of our hostages and ensuring that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel.”

Israel’s Ben-Gvir threatens to bolt Israel gov’t over any ‘reckless’ Gaza deal

