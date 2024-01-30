Turkey’s parliament ousts jailed opposition MP at heart of judicial crisis

Turkey’s parliament on Tuesday formally ousted a jailed opposition lawmaker whose election created a politically-charged standoff between the country’s two top courts.

The decision to strip lawyer and rights activist Can Atalay of his seat came during a stormy session that included angry chants and attempts to halt proceeding by leftist deputies.

Atalay was one of seven defendants sentenced in 2022 to 18 years in prison as part of a controversial trial that also saw the award-winning philanthropist Osman Kavala jailed for life.

The 47-year-old successfully ran from prison for a seat in parliament representing the earthquake-ravaged Hatay province in last May’s general election.

His victory created a tense legal standoff between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s supporters and opposition leaders that pushed Turkey to the verge of a constitutional crisis last year.

Atalay argued that he now enjoyed immunity from prosecution granted to elected lawmakers and petitioned the Supreme Court to release him from jail.

The Supreme Court denied Atalay’s appeal in July of last year.

The Constitutional Court -- a body in charge of reviewing whether judges’ rulings comply with Turkey’s basic law -- ordered the Supreme Court to reverse its decision three months later.

The Supreme Court ignored that order and a second one the Constitutional Court issued in December.

The unprecedented judicial standoff highlighted lingering worries among Turkey’s Western allies about the rule of law under Erdogan.

