Iran warns of decisive response to any type of attack

Iran’s envoy to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani warned that Tehran would swiftly respond to any attack on its territory, its interests or nationals outside its borders, state media reported on Wednesday.

The comment from Amir Saeid Iravani comes a day after United States President Joe Biden announced he has decided how to respond to a drone attack by Iran-aligned Iraqi groups that killed US service members in Jordan, without elaborating.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Several Iranian Revolutionary Guards have been killed following Israeli strikes in Syria, with five members dying on Jan. 20 and another two on Dec. 25.

On Monday, another Israeli strike hit what Iran’s Tasnim news agency described as an “Iranian military advisory centre” in Syria, killing two, but Iran’s envoy to Syria denied the details on the target and said the casualties were not Iranian.

On Jan. 15, Iran attacked what it says was an Israeli “spy headquarter” in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Read more:

Biden says he’s decided on response to Jordan strike, doesn’t want wider war

Iran summons British ambassador to protest sanctions

Houthi commander says group is ready for a ‘long-term confrontation’ with US, UK