Israeli soldiers dismount an Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) near the border with Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in southern Israel, December 18, 2023. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Israel says three Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza fighting in past 24 hours

Reuters
Israeli forces have killed at least 25 Palestinian militants in Gaza fighting in the past 24 hours, the military said on Wednesday, and have lost three soldiers in battles in the northern and southern parts of the enclave.

Read more:

Netanyahu says no Israeli pullout from Gaza until ‘total victory’ achieved

