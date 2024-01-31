Israel Palestine Conflict
Israel says three Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza fighting in past 24 hours
Israeli forces have killed at least 25 Palestinian militants in Gaza fighting in the past 24 hours, the military said on Wednesday, and have lost three soldiers in battles in the northern and southern parts of the enclave.
Netanyahu says no Israeli pullout from Gaza until ‘total victory’ achieved
