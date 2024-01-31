US destroys Houthi missile posing threat to American planes: CENTCOM

The US military struck and destroyed a Houthi missile early Wednesday, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

“USCENTCOM forces struck and destroyed a Houthi surface-to-air missile prepared to launch,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

The US military said it identified the missile in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that it presented an “imminent threat to US aircraft.”

The Pentagon says that the Houthis have attacked or threatened international and commercial shipping, as well as naval vessels, 37 times since Nov. 19, 2023.

The Houthis say they are targeting ships going to and from Israel. But they have targeted commercial vessels that have nothing to do with Israel as well as US and British warships in the region.

