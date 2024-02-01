Israeli military has dismantled Hamas brigade in Gaza’s Khan Younis, minister says

Israeli forces have dismantled the Hamas brigade in Gaza’s southern Khan Younis as part of an almost four-month-old war in which 10,000 Palestinian fighters have been killed and the same number wounded, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Thursday.

“We are achieving our missions in Khan Younis, and we will also reach Rafah and eliminate terror elements that threaten us,” he said in a statement, referring to a city on Gaza’s border with Egypt that has been packed with displaced civilians.

In its latest update, the UN reported heavy bombardment across the Gaza Strip, particularly in Khan Younis, while it said 184,000 more Palestinians from the city had registered to receive humanitarian assistance after fleeing their homes in recent days.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Thursday at least 27,019 people have been killed in nearly four months of war between Palestinian militants and Israel.

A ministry statement said some 66,139 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war broke out on October 7.

