South Africa says Israel is ignoring ICJ ruling as more are killed in Gaza

South Africa’s foreign minister alleged Israel is ignoring the ruling by the United Nations’ top court last week, which ordered Israel to do all it can to prevent death, by killing hundreds more civilians in a matter of days in Gaza.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says more than 150 people were killed and an additional 313 wounded as Israeli forces continued to battle militants Wednesday in the northern part of the territory, the initial target of Israel's ground offensive into the Gaza Strip that has seen entire neighborhoods flattened.

Israel’s military said its forces killed more than 15 Hamas militants in northern Gaza in the past day and targeted militant infrastructure in a school.

The latest deaths bring the Palestinian death toll from Israel’s offensive to 26,900, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry. It does not distinguish between civilian and combatant deaths but says most of those killed were women and children.

Hamas’ October 7 attack in southern Israel killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and about 250 people were taken hostage, according to Israeli authorities.

