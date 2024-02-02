Theme
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, during his week-long trip aimed at calming tensions across the Middle East, in the Muqata’a, in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on January 10, 2024. (Reuters)
Blinken to make fifth trip to region since Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and the West Bank Feb. 4-8, his fifth trip to the region since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, the State Department said on Friday.

Blinken’s trip aims to continue Washington’s efforts to reach a hostage and prisoner swap between Hamas and Israel. The deal would include a humanitarian pause that will allow for sustained, increased delivery of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza, the State Department said.

The Biden administration continues to refuse to call for a ceasefire, suggesting that this would be a victory for Hamas.

The State Department said Blinken will “continue work to prevent the spread of the conflict, while reaffirming that the United States will take appropriate steps to defend its personnel and the right to freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. “

State Department Spokesman Matt Miller added: “The Secretary will also continue discussions with partners on how to establish a more integrated, peaceful region that includes lasting security for Israelis and Palestinians alike.”

