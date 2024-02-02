Houthis say they fired ballistic missiles toward Israel’s Eilat

Yemen’s Iran-allied Houthi movement said on Friday it fired ballistic missiles at targets in the Israeli city of Eilat and threatened to keep up military operations until Israel ended its offensive in Gaza.

The Israeli military earlier said its “Arrow” aerial defense system had intercepted a surface-to-surface missile in the Red Sea area on Friday.

Houthis have launched a series of attacks on shipping and other targets in the Red Sea area in what they describe as acts of solidarity with the Palestinians - stoking fears that the Israel-Hamas war could spread to destabilize the wider Middle East.

“The Yemeni armed forces will not hesitate to carry out further military operations against the Zionist enemy on land and at sea until the cessation of aggression and lifting of the blockade on the Gaza Strip,” the Houthis’ military spokesperson said.

