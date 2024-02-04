27,365 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7: Health ministry
A total of 27,365 Palestinians have been killed and 66,630 have been injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
Some 127 Palestinians were killed and 178 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza after hundreds of Hamas fighters crossed into Israel by land, air and sea on October 7 and killed civilians in the streets, in their homes and at an outdoor rave party. Israel says around 1,200 people were killed.
The war has created a humanitarian crisis, with wide areas of Gaza flattened, hundreds of thousands of people left destitute, and supplies of food, water and medicines almost exhausted.
