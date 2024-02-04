Theme
This picture taken on October 19, 2023 shows the US Navy's guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) defeating a combination of Houthi missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles in the Red Sea. On January 17, 2024, US Navy ships in the Red Sea launched missile strikes targetting Houthi-controlled sites in Yemen as the Iran-backed militia continued to attack commercial and military ships passing through the vital waterway. (Handout via Reuters/File)
This picture taken on October 19, 2023 shows the US Navy's guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) defeating a combination of Houthi missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles in the Red Sea. (File photo: Reuters)

US forces destroy anti-ship cruise missile in Yemen

Reuters
Published: Updated:
The US Central Command said late on Saturday that it had destroyed an anti-ship cruise missile in Yemen that was prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea.

“US forces identified the cruise missile in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined it presented an imminent threat to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region,” it said in a statement.

