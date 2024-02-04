US forces destroy anti-ship cruise missile in Yemen

The US Central Command said late on Saturday that it had destroyed an anti-ship cruise missile in Yemen that was prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea.
“US forces identified the cruise missile in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined it presented an imminent threat to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region,” it said in a statement.
