Palestinians mourn relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip at a hospital in Deir al Balah, Jan. 29, 2024. (AP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

27,478 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7: Health ministry

Reuters
Published: Updated:
At least 27,478 Palestinians have been killed and 66,835 have been wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7, the health ministry in Gaza said on Monday.

Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza after hundreds of Hamas fighters crossed into Israel by land, air and sea on October 7 and killed civilians in the streets, in their homes and at an outdoor rave party. Israel says around 1,200 people were killed.

The war has created a humanitarian crisis, with wide areas of Gaza flattened, hundreds of thousands of people left destitute, and supplies of food, water and medicines almost exhausted.

