Israel’s El Al won’t restart Ireland, Morocco flights for summer season
El Al Israel Airlines Ltd will not restart its direct flights to Dublin, the Irish capital, and the Moroccan city of Marrakech for the coming summer season, the flag carrier said on Monday, citing changes in customer demands since the Gaza war.
For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.
The Dublin flights were launched last March and had been due to continue through November, but were curtailed a few weeks after Hamas sparked the war by attacking Israel on Oct 7, an El Al statement said. The Marrakech flights were halted in October amid Israeli advisories against travel to Morocco, it added.
Read more:
El Al Israel Airlines says suspending South Africa route in wake of ICJ case
Israeli airlines increase flights amid government rescue efforts
Israeli airlines add more flights to bring reservists home