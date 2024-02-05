Theme
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel. (File photo: Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Israel’s El Al won’t restart Ireland, Morocco flights for summer season

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd will not restart its direct flights to Dublin, the Irish capital, and the Moroccan city of Marrakech for the coming summer season, the flag carrier said on Monday, citing changes in customer demands since the Gaza war.

The Dublin flights were launched last March and had been due to continue through November, but were curtailed a few weeks after Hamas sparked the war by attacking Israel on Oct 7, an El Al statement said. The Marrakech flights were halted in October amid Israeli advisories against travel to Morocco, it added.

