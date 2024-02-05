Israel says ‘time running out’ for diplomatic solution in south Lebanon

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said Monday “time is running out” to reach a diplomatic solution in south Lebanon, as tensions flare between the two countries, with daily cross-border fire.

“Israel will act militarily to return the evacuated citizens” to its northern border area if no diplomatic solution is reached to end the violence, Katz told his visiting French counterpart Stephane Sejourne, according to a statement issued by the Israeli foreign ministry.

