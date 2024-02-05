UNRWA says Israeli naval fire hit food convoy in Gaza
The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees said Monday that a Gaza food convoy was struck by the Israeli navy, which controls the waters off the territory.
“This morning a food convoy waiting to move into northern Gaza was hit by Israeli naval gunfire,” UNRWA’s Gaza chief Thomas White wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
