A view of a truck carrying food that, according to Thomas White, Director of UNRWA Affairs Gaza, was hit by Israeli naval gunfire, at a location given as Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, in this picture obtained from social media. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

UNRWA says Israeli naval fire hit food convoy in Gaza

AFP
Published: Updated:
The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees said Monday that a Gaza food convoy was struck by the Israeli navy, which controls the waters off the territory.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

“This morning a food convoy waiting to move into northern Gaza was hit by Israeli naval gunfire,” UNRWA’s Gaza chief Thomas White wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

